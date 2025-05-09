Pooja Hedge Responds To 'Overwhelming' Praise For Her Performance In Suriya Starrer 'Retro'

Chennai: Actress Pooja Hegde, whose portrayal of Rukmini in director Karthik Subbaraj's blockbuster film 'Retro' has come in for much praise, has now penned a post of gratitude for all her fans who have been showering her with appreciation for her performance.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress put out a story showing what critics and fans had to say about her performance in the film and wrote, "Gratitude post- A special thank you to all those who have sent me love and appreciation for my portrayal of Rukku. It’s been an overwhelming response.

Thank you for the personal messages, thank you to my fans for their beautiful posts and thank you for all those Kanima reels. Love and only love back." It may be recalled that 'Retro' has already emerged a blockbuster, with the film's makers officially announcing that the film's collections had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on May 6.

More importantly, the unit held a thanksgiving meet in which actor Suriya, donated a sum of Rs 10 crore from the film's collections to the Agaram Foundation to enable more students pursue their higher education dreams.

Suriya, on the occasion, said, "There is no greater joy than sharing. It has always brought me immense fulfillment to share my success with all of you, who recognised my efforts and gave me an identity as an actor.

"The overwhelming support you’ve shown for the film Retro has made it a heartwarming success. Every time I face a challenging situation, it is your love and encouragement that lifts me up and keeps me going.

For that, I extend my heartfelt thanks to each one of you." Stating tht the identity that fans had given him had inspired him to form the Agaram Foundation, Suriya said, "Now Agaram has grown into a collective movement, involving compassionate volunteers, government school teachers, donors, and academic institutions.

Together, we have been able to bring about a significant educational transformation in the lives of several thousands of students so far." Pointing out that every year, thousands of new students applied to Agaram Foundation with hope but that they were able to support only a small number of those who appealed for financial help, Suriya said, "To increase this number, we need to increase our contributions to Agaram.

As a first step towards that goal, I’m happy to share that from the love and support you gave to our film Retro, I’m contributing Rs. 10 crore to Agaram Foundation in this academic year 2025."