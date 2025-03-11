Pooja Hegde Dubs In Her Own Voice For Suriya’s ‘Retro’

New Delhi: Pooja Hegde, known for her versatility in both the South and Hindi film industries, is set to surprise audiences with her performance in the upcoming Tamil film 'Retro', starring Suriya. The film’s production house, Stone Bench Films, recently revealed why Pooja Hegde was chosen as the leading lady and shared exciting details about her dedication to the project, including her decision to dub for the role in her own voice.

In a bold move, Pooja Hegde has taken on the challenge of dubbing in Tamil for the first time, a feat that highlights her commitment and passion for the craft. Director Karthik Subbaraj, known for his meticulous casting process, was initially concerned about her fluency in Tamil, but Pooja’s confidence won over the team. “When director Karthik Subbaraj was searching for a heroine, multiple names were suggested, but it was Pooja Hegde who caught everyone’s attention. After seeing her, Pandiyaa himself confirmed, ‘This is the girl we’ve been looking for!’,” the production house shared.

Despite the initial concerns over her Tamil proficiency, Pooja’s relentless dedication paid off. She began rigorous Tamil training and stunned the team by delivering long monologue sequences effortlessly. “There were plenty of fun moments on set, with the team confusing her with tougher Tamil words, but she took it all in stride,” the production house added.

Retro also features Malayalam actors Joju George and Jayaram, along with Tamil actor Karunakaran. The film promises to be high on action, and with Pooja’s remarkable effort to bring authenticity to her role, Retro is poised to be a major hit when it releases on May 1.