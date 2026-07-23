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Pooja Hegde shares glimpses with co-star Vijay from the sets 'Jana Nayagan'

Pooja Hegde opened up about her happiness by sharing pictures from the sets of 'Jana Nayagan' with co-star Vijay. 'Jana Nayagan' has hit the theatres on Thursday directed by H. Vinoth and starring Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol and others in pivotal role. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 05:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
Pooja Hegde shares glimpses with co-star Vijay from the sets 'Jana Nayagan'
Image Credit: Instagram

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