Pooja Hegde To Feature In Special Dance Number In Rajinikanth-Starrer 'Coolie'

Chennai: Actress Pooja Hegde will be seen shaking a leg to a peppy number from Anirudh in director Lokesh Kanakaraj’s upcoming action extravaganza ‘Coolie’, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

On Thursday morning, Sun Pictures, the production house producing the film, confirmed that actress Pooja Hegde would indeed be doing a special dance number in the film.

Taking to its X timeline, Sun Pictures wrote, “Yes, you guessed it right! @hegdepooja from the sets of #Coolie.”

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Coolie is in its final stages of shooting. It may recalled that superstar Rajinikanth had, in January this year, left for Thailand to shoot for 'Coolie'. Rajinikanth had disclosed that 70 per cent of the film had been completed before the Thailand schedule, which took place from January 13 to January 28.

'Coolie', which is expected to be an action thriller, will feature a number of top stars including Telugu star Nagarjuna, Kannada star Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj. Bollywood star Aamir Khan is also believed to be playing a cameo in the film.

The film will also feature actors Shruti Haasan, Rebe Monica John, and Junior MGR in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography is by Girish Gangadharan. The film is being edited by Philomin Raj and produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

The film has triggered huge interest for a number of reasons. One of them

happens to be the fact that the film will see actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth coming together for a film after almost 38 years. The two were last seen together in the superhit Tamil film 'Mr Bharath', which was released in 1986 and in which Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth's father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had turned down offers to act in some of Rajinikanth's earlier films like 'Enthiran' and 'Sivaji'.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, will revolve around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).