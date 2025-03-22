Prabhas Biggest Opener: 'Salaar-Part 1' Re-release Smashes Records Collects Rs 3.24 Crore On Day 1

New Delhi: Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire re-release is truly the biggest, set to create records. While the film received immense love in theaters, on OTT, and on television—breaking multiple records—it has also emerged as a phenomenal success upon its re-release on March 21.

The film returned to the big screen and grossed a whopping ₹3.24 crore gross on Day 1, marking a striking performance at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Salaar: Ceasefire maks the biggest re-release opener for a Prabhas-starrer.

After an outstanding reception during its Telugu re-release, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has now re-released in Kannada and has opened to a roaring response at the box office. However, it wasn't released in North India.

Fans madness is evident as Salaar's re-release, turning it into a grand spectacle and celebrating it in theaters.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire broke records with its Hindi TV premiere, attracting an incredible 30 million viewers. After grossing over Rs 600 crore at the box office and maintaining its position as one of the top trending films on OTT, Salaar continued to make waves with its satellite release as well.

After its phenomenal theatrical run, it took over digital platformand made a distinct mark by trending continuously for 366 days.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences as the sequel 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam' all set for its release in 2026.