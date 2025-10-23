Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975354https://zeenews.india.com/regional/prabhas-birthday-fauzi-first-look-unveiled-all-we-know-about-megastar-s-next-epic-period-drama-with-hanu-raghavapudi-2975354.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PRABHAS

Prabhas Birthday: ‘Fauzi’ First Look Unveiled — All We Know About Megastar’s Next Epic Period Drama With Hanu Raghavapudi

On his 46th birthday on October 23, 2025, actor Prabhas and director Hanu Raghavapudi officially unveiled the title and first-look poster for their upcoming film, Fauzi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Prabhas Birthday: ‘Fauzi’ First Look Unveiled — All We Know About Megastar’s Next Epic Period Drama With Hanu Raghavapudi(Source: Instagram)

Prabhas Birthday: As Pan-India superstar Prabhas turns 46, the makers of his much-anticipated film have unveiled the first official look of his upcoming project. The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, has been titled ‘Fauzi.’

Fauzi’s First Look Revealed

The teaser poster, released on Thursday, features an intense close-up of Prabhas, his expression reflecting grit and determination. Set against a 1940s British-India backdrop, the poster hints at a pre-independence setting and promises a story rooted in sacrifice and patriotism.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On his birthday, Prabhas confirmed the speculation surrounding the film’s title, officially unveiling ‘Fauzi’ along with its first-look poster. He captioned the post,
“Padmavyuh Vijayi Partha. Pandavpakshe Sansthit Karna. Gururvirhita Eklavya. Janmanaivach Yoddha Asha.”

(Translation: “Conqueror of the Padmavyuh, Arjuna stands unwavering with the Pandavas. Loyal like Eklavya to his guru, he is a warrior by birth — fearless and ever hopeful in the heat of battle.”)

Also Read: Kantara: Chapter 1 - Jr. NTR, Prabhas, Sandeep Reddy Vanga And Others Praise Rishab Shetty’s Film

About Fauzi

Prabhas is set to portray the role of a brave soldier and revolutionary in this film. Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada will appear in crucial l roles, while newcomer Imanvi plays the female lead.

The film’s music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, with acclaimed cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao as part of the technical crew.

Set in the 1940s, Fauzi promises to be a visual spectacle,  a high-stakes action drama infused with patriotic fervour. The shooting has commenced in Madurai and other locations, featuring elaborate sets and authentic period design.

Though the official release date is yet to be announced, the film is expected to arrive in 2026, possibly aligning with the Independence Day window.

On the Work Front

On the professional front, Prabhas was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD and made a cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, alongside special appearances by Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Up next, he will be seen in Baahubali: The Epic, a re-edited, remastered single-movie version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), releasing on October 31. Following that, he stars in Raja Saab, slated to release on January 9, 2026.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

World War II bomb defused
80-Year-Old WW2 Bomb Found In West Bengal Village, Successfully Defused
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 23-10-2025: Karunya Plus KN-594 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
Mehraj Malik release
NC, Congress Protest At J&K Assembly Demanding Release Of MLA Mehraj Malik
META
Meta Lays Off 600 Employees Amid AI Labs Reorganisation
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Declared Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face
pendant
Timeless & Spiritual: Pendants to Shine – Only on Myntra's Diwali Sale
Mumbai fire
Level-II Fire Erupts At Commercial Building In Mumbai; People Stranded | VIDEO
work life
'Good Pay, No Support': Fresher Struggles With ‘Do It Yourself’ Work Culture
bihar election 2024
‘Joint PC?’: BJP Mocks Mahagathbandhan Over Poster Featuring Only Tejashwi Yad
US Diwali celebration
US Diwali Celebration Turns Messy As Police Sprinkle Water To Stop Fireworks