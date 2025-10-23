Prabhas Birthday: ‘Fauzi’ First Look Unveiled — All We Know About Megastar’s Next Epic Period Drama With Hanu Raghavapudi

Prabhas Birthday: As Pan-India superstar Prabhas turns 46, the makers of his much-anticipated film have unveiled the first official look of his upcoming project. The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, has been titled ‘Fauzi.’

Fauzi’s First Look Revealed

The teaser poster, released on Thursday, features an intense close-up of Prabhas, his expression reflecting grit and determination. Set against a 1940s British-India backdrop, the poster hints at a pre-independence setting and promises a story rooted in sacrifice and patriotism.

On his birthday, Prabhas confirmed the speculation surrounding the film’s title, officially unveiling ‘Fauzi’ along with its first-look poster. He captioned the post,

“Padmavyuh Vijayi Partha. Pandavpakshe Sansthit Karna. Gururvirhita Eklavya. Janmanaivach Yoddha Asha.”

(Translation: “Conqueror of the Padmavyuh, Arjuna stands unwavering with the Pandavas. Loyal like Eklavya to his guru, he is a warrior by birth — fearless and ever hopeful in the heat of battle.”)

About Fauzi

Prabhas is set to portray the role of a brave soldier and revolutionary in this film. Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada will appear in crucial l roles, while newcomer Imanvi plays the female lead.

The film’s music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, with acclaimed cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao as part of the technical crew.

Set in the 1940s, Fauzi promises to be a visual spectacle, a high-stakes action drama infused with patriotic fervour. The shooting has commenced in Madurai and other locations, featuring elaborate sets and authentic period design.

Though the official release date is yet to be announced, the film is expected to arrive in 2026, possibly aligning with the Independence Day window.

On the Work Front

On the professional front, Prabhas was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD and made a cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, alongside special appearances by Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Up next, he will be seen in Baahubali: The Epic, a re-edited, remastered single-movie version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), releasing on October 31. Following that, he stars in Raja Saab, slated to release on January 9, 2026.