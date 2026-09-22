In a major development for late-2026 box-office dynamics, the highly anticipated Prabhas-starrer period drama Fauzi has been officially postponed. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film was originally slated to hit theatres on December 3, 2026. However, extensive post-production work and the immense scale of the project have led the makers to push back its release, clearing the decks for upcoming December titles including Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.
The confirmation came directly from producer Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers during the pre-release event for Nani’s upcoming film The Paradise on September 21. Addressing fans and attendees, Shankar assured that the extra time was being invested to polish the film's massive visual canvas.
"Fauzi is being pushed back a little bit, but it's a next-level movie," Shankar stated. "You haven't seen brother Prabhas look so grand since Baahubali. It's a movie of that scale. However, small sorry that we are pushing it back a bit. You will cherish it for a lifetime. It's such a massive and great movie."
Fauzi was initially set to trigger a high-stakes December clash with Naga Chaitanya’s Vrushakarma and Dulquer Salmaan’s Sri Sri, both scheduled for December 4, 2026. With the Prabhas-starrer shifting to a likely 2027 window, the theatrical space now opens up significantly for other major releases.
Most notably, Shraddha Kapoor's biographical drama Eetha is set to capitalise on the open weekend with its December 4 release. Marking her return to the big screen after the historic box-office performance of Stree 2 in 2024, Eetha features Shraddha in the lead role alongside Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is a biopic chronicling the life of legendary Marathi Tamasha and Lavani icon Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.
Helmed by Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi marks Prabhas' return to the period drama genre after a string of high-octane action spectacles. Jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner and presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films, the grand project also stars Imanvi Esmail, Sajjad Delafrooz, Mithun Chakraborty, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.
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