Prabhas-Starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire' Trailer To Release In August

The makers of Bahubali and KGF are all set to release ‘Salaar: Part 1 CEASEFIRE’ in theatres on September 28, 2023. 

Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Prabhas-Starrer 'Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire' Trailer To Release In August

New Delhi: Popular star Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' teaser was dropped recently which garnered massive public appreciation. The makers have announced that the trailer of ‘Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire’ will be launched in August end. 

“Overwhelmed with gratitude! We are immensely grateful for the Overflowing love and support we have received from each and every one of you, for being an integral part of the Salaar revolution, an emblem of Indian cinema's prowess. A resounding applause to our amazing fans and viewers for propelling the Indian Film Salaar teaser beyond 100 million views! Your unwavering support fuels our passion and drives us to deliver something truly extraordinary,” read the caption posted by Hombale Films. 


Directed by Prashanth Neel, the project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. 14 massive sets were constructed in and around Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, for this much-anticipated directorial. 

'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy and Jagapathi Babu. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

