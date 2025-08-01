Pradeep Ranganathan’s 'Love Insurance Kompany' First Look Delayed Due To THIS Reason

Mumbai: The first look of the Tamil film 'Love Insurance Kompany,' directed by Vignesh Shivan, which stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, has been postponed.

The makers announced the update on Friday, citing the audio and trailer launch of 'Coolie,' the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer, as the reason for the delay.

Seven Screen Studio, one of the production houses behind Love Insurance Kompany, shared the news on Instagram.

Their post read, "The #FirstPunch of #LoveInsurance Kompany will now land a little later due to Coolie audio & trailer launch. @wikkiofficial @nayanthara @pradeep_ranganathan @krithi.shetty_official @iam__sjsuryah."

Produced by Nayanthara, 'Love Insurance Kompany' is expected to release later this year.

The makers of the Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' earlier announced the trailer release date for the film, accompanied by a brand new poster.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Coolie', has already created a lot of buzz lately, leading to more excitement for the trailer. The official trailer for the much-anticipated film will be out on Saturday, August 2.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and made under the banner of Sun Pictures, 'Coolie' is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller featuring the South superstar in the lead. With a powerful ensemble of actors in the main cast, the film will also mark the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan after nearly 30 years.

'Coolie' is set to hit theatres on August 14, coinciding with the release of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's 'War 2.'