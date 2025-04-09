Prashant Neel’s NTRNeel: Jr NTR To Kickstart Shooting From THIS Date

New Delhi: For the first time ever, Mythri Movie Makers, Prashanth Neel, and Jr NTR are joining forces to craft a cinematic spectacle. Tentatively called NTRNeel, this collaboration has already become one of the most awaited film by the masses. While the makers had the nation hooked since yesterday with the promise of a big reveal, it’s finally here—confirming that the Man of Masses, Jr. NTR, will commence shooting from April 22nd.

Taking to their social media, the makers shared an exciting update about NTRNeel, announcing that Jr. NTR will begin shooting on April 22nd. They further added the caption -

"#NTRNeel is entering its most explosive phase

Man of Masses @Tarak9999 steps into the destructive soil from April 22nd

#PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial @NTRNeelFilm"

Backed by the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle on par with the KGF films, aiming for an epic scale. The project is being bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.

With Prashanth Neel’s signature storytelling and Jr. NTR’s dynamic screen presence, the film is expected to redefine action cinema and set new benchmarks in the industry.