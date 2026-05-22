Prashanth Neel confirms timeline for ‘Dragon’ and ‘Salaar: Part 2’, opens up on ‘KGF 3’ plans

Director and writer Prashanth Neel, widely known for blockbuster hits like KGF and Salaar, is currently focused on his upcoming film Dragon, starring Jr NTR. The big-budget project is slated for a theatrical release next year and is already generating strong anticipation among fans.

Neel is reportedly steering away from his familiar dark, gritty action style for this film, which is expected to introduce a fresher visual language and broader storytelling approach.

‘Salaar: Part 2’ to Begin After ‘Dragon’

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In a recent conversation with Galatta Plus, Prashanth Neel confirmed that Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam will only go on floors after he completes Dragon.

This update puts to rest speculation about the immediate continuation of the Salaar saga, which began with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and starred Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Uncertainty Over ‘KGF 3’

Neel also addressed the much-anticipated KGF 3, a project fans have been eagerly waiting for following the massive success of the KGF franchise led by Rocky Bhai (Yash).

The filmmaker clarified that he has not yet decided on a timeline for returning to the KGF universe. For now, his full focus remains on Dragon, followed by Salaar: Part 2.

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A New Creative Direction for ‘Dragon’

Interestingly, Neel revealed that Dragon will mark a shift in tone and style. Unlike the intense, dark worlds of KGF and Salaar, the upcoming film is expected to feature a brighter, more colourful visual palette.

He also hinted at his long-term interest in exploring a mythological film series, suggesting that Dragon could be part of a broader creative expansion in his filmmaking journey. Additionally, Neel expressed a desire to make a small, emotional drama film in the future.

About ‘Salaar’ and Its World

Salaar introduced audiences to the violent and politically charged fictional city-state of Khansaar, where the story of friendship and conflict between Deva and Vardharaja Mannar unfolds against a backdrop of power struggles and betrayal.

The film featured Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, along with Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Easwari Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, and John Vijay in key supporting roles.

‘Dragon’ Cast and Expectations

Dragon is being positioned as a large-scale cinematic universe project. Alongside Jr NTR, the film is expected to feature Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and other notable actors.

With shifting timelines and expanding universes, Prashanth Neel’s slate of films continues to be one of the most closely watched in Indian cinema.