Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Prashanth Neel defends his signature style in Dragon, says 'I’m not here to present...'

Ahead of Dragon's release, director Prashanth Neel defended his signature visual style, saying the film's aesthetic serves the story and that audiences will understand its creative choices once they watch the Jr NTR-starrer.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Prashanth Neel defends his signature style in Dragon, says 'I’m not here to present...'
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Pakistan slashes climate spending despite rising vulnerability
Pakistan4 min ago
2
Technology news11 min ago
3
Shiv sena UBT14 min ago
4
Kubbra Sait18 min ago
5
Krishnavataram24 min ago