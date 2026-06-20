Prashanth Neel defends his signature style in Dragon, says 'I’m not here to present...'

Director Prashanth Neel has addressed ongoing discussions about the visual style and music of his upcoming film Dragon, starring Jr NTR. The filmmaker stated that while certain elements from his previous works may be present, every creative decision has been made to serve the story and its world.
Speaking about the recurring debate around the colour palette and aesthetic choices in his films, Neel revealed that the topic has even come up within his own family. However, he maintained that changing his style simply to satisfy criticism would be unfair to the story he is trying to tell.
"It’s been a point of debate with my family as well about why the movies look the same. But I’m not here to present Prashanth Neel; I’m here to tell a story. If I have to change my style because someone said this, then I’m doing injustice to the story," he said.
The filmmaker added that he now focuses only on feedback from those directly invested in the project, particularly lead actor Jr NTR.
Neel described Dragon as the concluding chapter of a trilogy, suggesting that some familiar stylistic elements will naturally continue. At the same time, he assured audiences that the film will offer a fresh cinematic experience.
According to the director, viewers will understand the reasoning behind the film's visual language once they experience the story on screen.
The much-awaited glimpse of Dragon was recently unveiled ahead of Jr NTR's birthday. The video introduces audiences to a sprawling world shaped by crime, power struggles, and the opium trade.
Spanning over four minutes, the glimpse begins with references to the opium industry in pre- and post-Independence India before introducing several key characters from the film.
The glimpse presents Jr NTR in a fierce and intense avatar. He appears as a ruthless killer navigating a land filled with dangerous rivals competing for control of the opium business.
One of the most striking visuals shows the actor standing atop a mountain surrounded by a heap of dead bodies, hinting at the scale and brutality of the conflict.
Apart from Jr NTR, the film features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi.
The glimpse concludes with a powerful introduction to Anil Kapoor's character, who appears to play a police officer.
Directed by Prashanth Neel, Dragon is being jointly produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Kosaraju Harikrishna under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 11, 2027, and will be released in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
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