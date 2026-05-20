Prashanth Neel’s ‘Dragon’ glimpse sparks frenzy online; makers unveil new birthday poster for Jr NTR

New Delhi: Dragon stands tall as one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, bringing together Man of the Masses Jr NTR and visionary filmmaker Prashanth Neel for a massive cinematic spectacle. Mounted on a grand scale with larger-than-life action and storytelling, the film has already generated tremendous buzz ever since its announcement.

While the first glimpse of the film has just been released, it has already created massive hysteria across the nation, leaving fans talking about it everywhere online. As the glimpse arrived ahead of Jr NTR’s birthday, the makers also unveiled a special poster to wish the actor on his special day.

Makers wish Jr NTR on his birthday

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Taking to social media, the makers shared a striking new poster featuring Jr NTR and called him their “Lugar.” Along with the poster, they wrote, “And then, the DEVIL was born. Wishing our LUGER @jrntr a very Happy Birthday. #DRAGON will go beyond limits to deliver a celebration of cinema on June 11, 2027.”

The post quickly went viral among fans, with many calling the film one of the biggest upcoming pan-India releases. With two powerhouse names like Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel coming together, audiences are eagerly waiting to witness what this mega collaboration brings to the big screen.

Also Read: Dragon glimpse out: Birthday boy Jr NTR looks menacing in first look, check release date

Dragon glimpse out now

The much-awaited glimpse of Dragon is finally out ahead of Jr NTR’s birthday. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle loaded with intense action sequences and powerful visuals.

The four-minute and twenty-eight-second glimpse serves as an introduction to the dark and violent world of the film. It begins with references to Indian history and the opium industry in pre and post-independent India, setting the tone for the brutal narrative that follows.

The video introduces several actors and their characters, including Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Sidhant Gupta and several others. The glimpse concludes with the powerful reveal of Anil Kapoor’s intense cop avatar.

Jr NTR plays a ruthless killer in a land filled with dangerous men fighting to control the opium business. In one of the standout scenes from the glimpse, the actor is seen standing atop a mountain surrounded by piles of dead bodies, hinting at the film’s gritty and violent world.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Dragon stars Jr NTR in the lead role and is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. The film will release in five languages and is slated for a grand theatrical release on June 11, 2027.