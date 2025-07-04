Preity Mukhundhan On Her Preparation For Kannappa

Chennai: Actress Preity Mukhundhan, whose performance in the recently released magnum opus Kannappa has come in for widespread praise from the audience, has now penned a note of gratitude in which she has said that she lived and breathed as her character in the film for six months. The actress also went on to disclose that she struggled to learn her craft and cope with the physical intensity she had to endure during this period.

Taking to her Instagram page to thank audiences for all the love that they were showering on her, she wrote, "There are times in life when words feel both inadequate and essential— when love surrounds you so unexpectedly. These last few days have been exactly that for me. To everyone who has sent love, recognition, and warmth my way—you have no idea how happy your words have made me.

" She then said, "For six months, I lived and breathed as this character, struggling to learn my craft and cope with the physical intensity I had to endure. And to know that this has found its way to you all makes every sleepless night and every moment of doubt feel worthwhile. There’s something beautiful about being seen, for work that came from the deepest wells of your being.

" She went on to say, "I was merely two weeks old as an actor on sets, and to have stood alongside some of the most celebrated people in our industry has been nothing short of extraordinary, especially knowing that I was just beginning to find my wings. I’m still fangirling over my memories." Stating that she had made so many beautiful friends in this journey, the actress said that she had met the most inspiring people for which she would be forever grateful.

"To all the people who have made this possible for me, I’m immensely grateful. Also, thhank you to every one of you for taking the time out to show me love and message me, I’m soooo happy. So, so much love to you all," she said.