Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Action Thriller ‘Vilaayath Budha’ To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Thiruvananthapuram: Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming movie 'Vilaayath Budha' has finally got a release date. The film is an action thriller which is directed by Jayan Nambiar.



Sukumaran plays the role of a sandalwood smuggler named Double Mohan, who is also compared to Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' as shown in the movie's teaser.



Taking to his Instagram handle, Sukumaran announced the film's release date. The movie is set to hit theatres worldwide on November 21, 2025.

According to the teaser, 'Vilaayath Buddha' is based on a celebrated novel of the same name by GR Indugopan. Priyamvada Krishnan is the film's female lead.



As per the teaser of the movie, which was released earlier this year, the 'Vilaayath Buddha' movie unfolds as a thriller taking place in the lush sandalwood forests of Marayoor, known for its 'gold-bearing' trees.



Alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film features Shammi Thilakan, Anu Mohan, Rajashri Nair, and T.J. Arunachalam in prominent roles.



The music of the film is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while Arvind Kashyap, who cranked the camera for 'Kantara 1 & 2', held the film's cinematography.



Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be seen in the upcoming film Khalifa, directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V. Abraham.



In the video titled 'Glimpse', released earlier this year, Sukumaran was seen driving a luxury car and fighting goons. He is introduced as an elite criminal whom the police or the past governments have never caught.



The actor's character name is 'Aamir Ali' in the film. He was seen swinging a knife to kill his enemies.



At the end, Sukumaran was seen smoking a cigarette after hitting a man in a bus. As per the video, the film is slated to hit theatres on the occasion of Onam next year.



This gangster drama is touted to revolve around gold smuggling.