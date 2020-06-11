हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran's post quarantine mantra: Lift, burn, build

Prithviraj shared a photograph of himself from his gym on Instagram. 

Prithviraj Sukumaran&#039;s post quarantine mantra: Lift, burn, build
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: After reuniting with his family last week, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran is focusing on himself and has started working out.

Prithviraj shared a photograph of himself from his gym on Instagram. In the picture, the actor can be seen in black gym wear, posing in front of a mirror. Gym equipment can be seen in the background.

"Lift, Burn, Build," wrote the actor, who recently completed seven days of institutional quarantine.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lift, Burn, Build. 

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

Prithviraj and director Blessy, along with a 58-member entourage of their upcoming film "Aadujeevitham", were stranded at a desert camp in Jordan since March 12 due to global COVID-19 outbreak.

In May, the actor returned to the country after which he was in quarantine. He also shared his COVID-19 test results on social media, which showed he had tested negative.

Prithviraj, who was last seen on screen in February in the Malayalam blockbuster "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" directed by Sachy, has also made his mark in the Hindi film industry.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film "Aiyyaa" co-starring Rani Mukerji, and was later seen in films like "Aurangzeb" and "Naam Shabana".

Prithviraj SukumaranMalayalam star Prithviraj SukumaranPrithviraj Sukumaran pics
