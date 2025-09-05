Lokah: Chapter 1: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s much-talked-about Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is driving moviegoers crazy. From its gripping storyline to stunning visuals, the film is winning hearts and pulling strong numbers at the box office. Celebrities have also joined in, showering praise on the team. Directed by Dominic Arun, the film features Kalyani as Chandra, India's first female superhero.

Priyanka Chopra Praises Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra

Joining the bandwagon of praise, celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, and Ishaan Khatter have already applauded Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Now, Priyanka Chopra has also shown her support, hailing it as India’s first female superhero story. She extended her congratulations to Dulquer Salmaan and the entire team behind the film.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared the poster and wrote, 'India’s first female superhero is here. Congratulations @dqsalmaan and the entire team of Lokah. This story has already been winning hearts in Malayalam, and now, it’s out in Hindi too. P.S. added it to my watchlist already! Have you?'

Kalyani Priyadarshan Calls Priyanka Chopra 'Real-Life Super Hero'

Lokah star Kalyani Priyadarshan’s heartfelt reply to Priyanka Chopra is melting hearts online. Calling Priyanka the 'real-life superhero,' Kalyani wrote on Instagram, 'You’ve been a real-life superhero and one of my biggest inspirations.' Fans loved the sweet exchange, with many saying it’s beautiful to see one powerhouse woman inspiring another.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Celebs Reviews

It's safe to say Lokah – Chapter One: Chandra is winning hearts, earning glowing reviews from both critics and audiences. The buzz has only grown stronger as celebrities including Ishaan Khatter, Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, and Sharvari have joined the chorus of praise. With such love pouring in, the film is fast cementing its place as a path-breaking moment for Malayalam cinema and India's superhero genre.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Hindi Release Date, Plot & More

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, with Sandy stepping in as the main antagonist. The film also features Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, and Arun Kurian in pivotal roles. The story follows Chandra, a young woman who returns to Bengaluru after spending two decades in Sweden. Her mysterious late-night outings catch the attention of two neighborhood boys, who begin trailing her. As they dig deeper, they slowly uncover Chandra’s hidden past—an investigation that forms the gripping core of the narrative.

Lokah - Chapter One was released in theatres on August 28, 2025. Coming to films Hindi version, On Tuesday, Dulquer Salmaan announced the Hindi release date and wrote, "The world of Lokah -- Chapter One: Chandra, is expanding. Hindi version releases in theatres on September 4th!"