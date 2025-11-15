Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Mandakini’ First Look Breaks Internet: 115 Million Impressions In 24 Hours

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra’s first poster from her upcoming SS Rajamouli film, where she plays Mandakini dropped just 24 hours ago, and the digital world hasn’t stopped buzzing since.

In the poster, the star is seen reloading her ‘Desi Girl’ charm, dressed in a saree and holding a gun.

On X, the poster amassed over 11 million views, 256K+ likes, 46K+ retweets, and 10K+ comments within a single day. Hashtags dominated the platform, with #Mandakini crossing 220K tweets, #PriyankaChopraIsBack hitting 180K, #GlobeTrotter touching 180K, and fans reviving the iconic #DesiGirl, pushing it past 43K tweets.

In total, the conversation generated a massive 115 million+ impressions, marking one of the most explosive 24-hour trend cycles for an Indian actress this year.

On Instagram, the poster crossed 3 million+ likes, 35K+ comments, 14K+ reposts, and an enormous 178K+ shares across major profiles.

The film’s title was unveiled at a massive fan event in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City, where nearly 50,000 attendees gathered. The announcement was also live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Hosted by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and popular Telugu presenter Suma Kanakala, the event finally revealed Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited first look. The actor made a dramatic entry on a massive bull for Varanasi.

Mahesh Babu is seen wielding a trishul while riding a charging bull down a dusty road, with towering temples in the backdrop. The clip ends with the title Varanasi flashing on screen.

The film’s teaser was showcased on a massive 130 ft x 100 ft screen. Earlier, the makers had revealed character posters introducing Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha.