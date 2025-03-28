New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming Punjabi film 'Jombieland', starring Kanika Mann, Binnu Dhillon, Angira Dhar and introducing G Khan, and centered around a zombie apocalypse, have unveiled its official poster.

Written and directed by Thaparr and the movie is set in a village ravaged by the Z1N1 virus, causing widespread havoc. The makets took to Instagram and shared the official poster of the film. The poster is captioned as, ''Horror, humor, and a whole lot of zombies! Brace yourself for the madness - First Look out now!''

Apocalypse begins on 13th June.''

Take A Look At FIRST Official Poster:

Thaparr, who previously worked on the film Jee Ve Sohneya Jee (2024), speaks about the concept of Jombieland. He said, “I’ve always been drawn to unconventional concepts, and the idea of zombies in the heart of Punjab had been brewing in my mind for a while. One day, I decided to put my thoughts into action and started writing this story. Given that Punjabi cinema has never ventured into this genre, it felt like the perfect opportunity to carve out a fresh niche and make a statement.”

At its core, the film is a love story that soon transforms into a nightmare. “Jeeti and Koko are deeply in love and on the verge of getting married, but their world is upended when a deadly virus sweeps through their village. What follows is an intense fight for survival in a pind overrun by the dead. This film marks the beginning of a thrilling trilogy packed with entertainment and excitement for audiences of all ages. How the story unfolds is for viewers to experience firsthand!” adds Thaparr.

The producers Neeraj Ruhil and Subhav Sharma expressed their enthusiasm for the project, citing the unique concept as the key factor that drew them in. “The concept of zombies was the key factor that drew us in. The film’s theme was highly promising, and the script was compelling. A project of this scale and genre has never been attempted in Indian cinema, which gave us the confidence to support it. Additionally, our enduring relationship with the director played a crucial role in our decision, as we trusted his vision and ability to bring this ambitious project to life.”

The film also stars Guri, Dhanveer Singh, and Jassa Dhillon. Jombieland is all set to release on June 13, 2025.