PURI JAGANNADH

Puri Jagannadh's Film With Vijay Sethupathi Goes On Floors In Hyderabad

The film is being produced by Puri Jagannath under the banner of Puri Connects and is to be presented by Charmi Kaur in collaboration with JB Motion Pictures and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. 

|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 04:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
Puri Jagannadh's Film With Vijay Sethupathi Goes On Floors In Hyderabad Pic Courtesy: Twitter/X

Hyderabad: The makers of director Puri Jagannadh's eagerly awaited upcoming film, featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, on Monday announced that shooting for the film was now underway and that major talkie portions featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Samyuktha would be canned during this packed schedule.

Taking to its timeline on X, Puri Connects, the production house producing the film, wrote, "AND IT BEGINS! The raw and real journey of #PuriSethupathi begins on the sets today in Hyderabad. Major talkie portions featuring Makkalselvan @VijaySethuOffl and fierce @iamsamyuktha_ are being canned in this packed schedule and will have a continuous shoot. A #PuriJagannadh film. Releases in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. @OfficialViji, #Tabu @Charmmeofficial @PuriConnects #JBNarayanRaoKondrolla #JBMotionPictures @IamVishuReddy"

Shooting of the highly ambitious venture, which has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs, was originally expected to begin in the last week of June. However, it has started on Monday.

The film is being produced by Puri Jagannath under the banner of Puri Connects and is to be presented by Charmi Kaur in collaboration with JB Motion Pictures and JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla. The collaboration with JB Motion Pictures will allow the makers to further enhance the grandeur of the movie.

Samyuktha plays the female lead opposite Vijay Sethupathi in this film, while Tabu and Vijay Kumar play pivotal roles.

Sources have disclosed that Samyuktha’s character will be integral to the narrative, with ample scope for performance and emotional depth. The actress is reportedly thrilled with the story and her role, and is eager to begin shooting.

It may be recalled that the team had recently completed an extensive recce in Hyderabad and Chennai to finalize locations for the first schedule.

For the unaware, director Puri Jagannadh, who is known for his flamboyant manner of storytelling, is all set to helm this ambitious project with the versatile actor Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead.

The upcoming venture is to be a full-on mass and commercial entertainer, distinguished by a unique storyline that blends Puri's signature style with Vijay Sethupathi's magnetic screen presence.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

