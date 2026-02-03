Pushpa 2 box office collection in Japan: Allu Arjun-starrer collects Rs 6.1 Crore - details inside

Iconic Indian star Allu Arjun’s blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule released in Japanese theatres on January 16, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema abroad. Despite its runtime of 3 hours and 40 minutes, the film has delivered a strong 14-day performance.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection

With Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun joins a select group of Indian actors whose commercial cinema resonates internationally. The film’s success in Japan highlights his ability to connect with audiences across linguistic and cultural boundaries, further cementing his status as a global star.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: First look poster out, get ready for a thrilling teaser today, 'Ab bigadne ka waqt aa gaya hai!'

Pushpa 2: The Rule has raked in Rs 6.1 crore (¥105 million) in just 14 days in Japan, cementing Allu Arjun’s status as one of India’s most influential global stars.

Promotional Tour in Tokyo

Earlier, Allu Arjun visited Tokyo to promote the film, which is being released there under the title Pushpa Kunrin. He attended the event alongside co-star Rashmika Mandanna, delivering a dialogue in Japanese to enthusiastic cheers, applause, and whistles from fans.

The makers shared pictures and videos from the promotional tour on social media, captioning:

"Konnichiwa, Japan

Icon Star @alluarjunonline stuns the audience by delivering his #Pushpa2 Japanese dialogue at the Tokyo premiere

Receiving huge cheers and thunderous applause from the crowd

Grand release in Japan on January 16th "

Box Office Milestones and Future Projects

Pushpa 2 is currently the third-highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, showcasing Allu Arjun’s unprecedented global reach.

The actor is now focusing on his next project, directed by Atlee, with the working title AA22x6, keeping fans eagerly anticipating his next big release.