Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829420https://zeenews.india.com/regional/pushpa-2-kochi-theatre-shows-second-half-of-the-film-without-screening-the-first-half-2829420.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA 2

Pushpa 2: Kochi Theatre Shows Second Half Of The Film Without Screening The First Half

Some cinegoers demanded a refund, while others insisted on watching the first half to complete the experience. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pushpa 2: Kochi Theatre Shows Second Half Of The Film Without Screening The First Half Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil is creating waves at box office. The film had a bumper opening and continues to rule and how. 

This incident is something unusual that happened during the screening of Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun. At Cinepolis Kochi, an unusual error resulted in the audience watching the second half of the film first. Many only realized the mix-up when they reached the end credits during the intermission.

Some cine-goers demanded a refund, while others insisted on watching the first half to complete the experience. Eventually, the theatre accommodated their request and screened the first half afterward, turning the situation into a mix of frustration and humour.

One cinemagoer commented to The Indian Express, noting that in today’s era of non-linear storytelling, it can be challenging for viewers to determine if a film’s scenes are in the correct order, particularly if they are watching it for the first time.

Despite such hiccups, Pushpa 2 continues its dream run, smashing box office records with a massive collection of ₹529 crore and counting. The fever for Allu Arjun’s electrifying performance and Sukumar’s direction remains unmatched, making the movie a cultural phenomenon.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK