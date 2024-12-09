Pushpa 2: Kochi Theatre Shows Second Half Of The Film Without Screening The First Half

Mumbai: Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil is creating waves at box office. The film had a bumper opening and continues to rule and how.

This incident is something unusual that happened during the screening of Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun. At Cinepolis Kochi, an unusual error resulted in the audience watching the second half of the film first. Many only realized the mix-up when they reached the end credits during the intermission.

Some cine-goers demanded a refund, while others insisted on watching the first half to complete the experience. Eventually, the theatre accommodated their request and screened the first half afterward, turning the situation into a mix of frustration and humour.

One cinemagoer commented to The Indian Express, noting that in today’s era of non-linear storytelling, it can be challenging for viewers to determine if a film’s scenes are in the correct order, particularly if they are watching it for the first time.

Despite such hiccups, Pushpa 2 continues its dream run, smashing box office records with a massive collection of ₹529 crore and counting. The fever for Allu Arjun’s electrifying performance and Sukumar’s direction remains unmatched, making the movie a cultural phenomenon.