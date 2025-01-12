Pushpa 2 Reloaded: Allu Arjun’s Film With Exclusive Scenes To Re-Release In Theatres On THIS Date

Mythri Movie Makers have unveiled the exclusive glimpses for Pushpa 2: The Rule, packed with 20 minutes of new scenes. Released as a tribute around the birthday of the film's acclaimed director, Sukumar Garu, the video has set the internet abuzz with excitement.

The makers of Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' thrill fans with the reloaded glimpse and announced the new re-release date. The film with the additional scenes will be re-releasing in theatres on January 17, 2025.

The video showcases the unparalleled swag of Allu Arjun, reprising his role as the iconic Pushpa Raj. With his signature charisma, Allu Arjun captivates viewers, delivering a performance that promises to elevate the film to new heights.

The newly added scenes in Pushpa 2 offer fans a deeper look into the film's intense drama, electrifying action, and gripping narrative, amplifying excitement for the highly anticipated sequel.

Director Sukumar Garu’s vision shines through in every frame, seamlessly blending raw emotions with adrenaline-pumping sequences. The stunning visuals reflect his meticulous craftsmanship, with each shot designed to leave a lasting impact.

This preview serves as a double delight—celebrating Sukumar's creative brilliance while giving audiences an exhilarating taste of what lies ahead. Its timely release has ignited a wave of excitement, quickly becoming a trending sensation across social media.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. The film was released on 5th December 2024.