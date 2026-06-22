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Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun to virtually appear before Nampally Court

Pushpa 2 stampede case: The stampede occurred when a large crowd gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor during the premiere of the film.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun to virtually appear before Nampally Court
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

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