New Delhi: In a heartfelt gesture of appreciation, the team behind the blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule will be hosting a "Thank You Meet" this evening, February 8, starting at 5 PM. This event is dedicated to expressing gratitude to the fans whose unwavering support has played a key role in the film's success. The announcement was made on the film’s official social media platforms, with a special invitation to fans to join the celebration.

The post read, "An evening to celebrate INDIAN CINEMA'S INDUSTRY HIT #Pushpa2TheRule THANK YOU MEET today from 5 PM onwards Stay tuned!"

Fans can watch the event live via the link provided in the social media post:

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film has already made history with its outstanding box-office performance, cementing its place as an industry hit. The gripping narrative, stellar performances, and visually stunning scenes have resonated with audiences across the country, making it one of the most talked-about films of the year.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series, was released on December 5, 2024. This "Thank You Meet" provides an opportunity for the film's team to connect with fans and show appreciation for their overwhelming love and support.