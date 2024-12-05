Pushpa 2: The Rule Full HD Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers, Torrent Sites Within Hours Of Theatrical Release

New Delhi: Once again the piracy bug has bitten a massive Pan-India release. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' which was high on the buzz word has been leaked online hours within hours of its theatrical release, reportedly. Notorious sites including Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, TamilYogi among others carried full Pushpa 2 HD movie print.

PUSHPA 2 LEAKED ONLINE

According to Business Today, Pushpa 2: The Rule's pirated version was reportedly made available on these platforms with HD versions for download.

However, despite the film getting leaked on torrent sites, Pushpa 2: The Rule is already making waves - getting rave reviews from critics and fans alike on one hand and hitting the bull's eye at Box Office as well. According to film trade site Sacnilk, the Pushpa sequel has raked in a total of Rs 32.53 crore at the India box office as of now.

FILMS HIT BY PIRACY

This is not the first film to be hit by piracy. Earlier, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, and Kartik Aaryan's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha among many others were leaked online ahead of its release.

Manu popular South films including Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', Kushi, Bro, Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan 1 among several others were hit by piracy online.

WILL PUSHPA 2 BREAK THESE BOX OFFICE RECORDS

All eyes are set on the opening day collection of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. Trade experts believe that it will break the opening day business of either Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan or Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Jawan made Rs 65.50 crore on its day 1 whereas Animal earned Rs 54.75 crore on its opening day.

(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)