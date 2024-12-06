Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Gets Bumper Opening, Creates History With Rs 72 Cr On Day 1

New Delhi: Pushpa 2: The Rule finally hit the big screens a day back and opened to a roaring box office collection. Arriving as a festival celebrated across the globe, the film witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with audiences flocking to theaters in abundance. The cinema halls turned into stadiums with the audience's loud cheers and applause. The fever of Pushpa was evident everywhere, from the streets to the cinemas, proving its powerful arrival at the box office by breaking records and collecting 72 Cr. on Day 1(Hindi).

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar writings with music on T-Series. The film released on 5th December 2024.