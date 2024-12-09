Pushpa 2: The Rule Rules Global Box Office, Earns Rs 829 Cr In 4 Days Of Its Release!

New Delhi: Icon star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has undeniably emerged as the biggest phenomenon of the year, capturing the hearts of audiences everywhere. While it dominates the domestic box office with consistently rising numbers, it has also taken over the global box office in just 4 days.

In India, Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) opened with a whopping ₹72 crore on Day 1, maintained its momentum with ₹59 crore on Day 2, and surged to ₹74 crore on Day 3, making it the biggest non-holiday event in Indian cinema. On Day 4, it collected ₹86 crore, marking the biggest single-day collection ever by a huge margin.

Now taking over the global box office, the film has collected ₹829 Cr. With cinema halls constantly filling up, the film has showcased the true potential of the cinematic experience. Interestingly, some locations are even facing capacity issues as the demand for the film continues to rise to a fever pitch.

Taking to their social media, the maker shared this mega box office milestone and wrote -

BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is the BIGGEST WILDFIRE AT THE BOX OFFICE #Pushpa2TheRule becomes the FASTEST INDIAN FILM to cross 800 CRORES Gross worldwide with a 4 day collection of 829 CRORES

RULING IN CINEMAS.



RULING IN CINEMAS.



Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.