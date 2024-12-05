Pushpa 2: The Rule Smashes Records With Over 22,000 Advance Tickets Sold

The anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has reached an all-time high, and the film is already creating waves before its official release. The latest milestone in its journey comes with a record-breaking achievement: the film has sold over 22,000 advance tickets at the Movie Max Cinemas chain, setting a new benchmark for the cinema chain.

The makers took to social media to share the exciting news, writing:

“History created at Movie Max Cinemas chain #Pushpa2TheRule Records Highest advance bookings at @moviemaxofficial with 22k+ tickets sold. The RULE is just getting started. Prepare for new records being set at the box office #RecordsRapaRapAA #WildFirePushpa #Pushpa2”

This impressive feat speaks volumes about the tremendous buzz surrounding the film. Following the phenomenal success of Pushpa: The Rise, fans have been eagerly waiting for the sequel, and Allu Arjun’s portrayal of the iconic character Pushpa Raj continues to captivate audiences.

Pushpa 2: The Rule brings back Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil returns as the antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, pushing the stakes higher in this action-packed sequel. Directed by Sukumar, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, with music by T-Series.

With such a record-breaking start, Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised to set new records at the box office and continue the legacy of the Pushpa franchise.