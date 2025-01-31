Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2851334https://zeenews.india.com/regional/pushpa-2-the-rule-takes-over-netflix-and-how-check-what-streaming-giants-bio-reads-2851334.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
PUSHPA 2: THE RULE

Pushpa 2: The Rule Takes Over Netflix And How! Check What Streaming Giant's Bio Reads

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2025, 11:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pushpa 2: The Rule Takes Over Netflix And How! Check What Streaming Giant's Bio Reads

New Delhi: Icon star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has truly arrived as the biggest film of the year. From ruling hearts across the nation to setting records with its massive box office collections, the film has set a new benchmark for success. Having crossed a whopping ₹800 Cr. in India and ₹1800 Cr. worldwide, the film has created a phenomenon. While it continues to enjoy a successful theatrical run, it has now been released on OTT and has started to dominate Netflix.

It seems like there is no stopping Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film continues to create an unprecedented phenomenon with each passing day. Now that it has finally arrived on OTT, it has even taken over Netflix’s Instagram bio, which now reads: "This page is under Pushpa's Rule". 

It is indeed a remarkable achievement that, even while still running in theaters, the film has been released on OTT to reach a wider audience. Moreover, its impact is undeniable, having even influenced the OTT giant Netflix’s Instagram bio.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. The film was released on 5th December 2024 and is now streaming on Netflix.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK