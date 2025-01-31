New Delhi: Icon star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has truly arrived as the biggest film of the year. From ruling hearts across the nation to setting records with its massive box office collections, the film has set a new benchmark for success. Having crossed a whopping ₹800 Cr. in India and ₹1800 Cr. worldwide, the film has created a phenomenon. While it continues to enjoy a successful theatrical run, it has now been released on OTT and has started to dominate Netflix.

It seems like there is no stopping Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film continues to create an unprecedented phenomenon with each passing day. Now that it has finally arrived on OTT, it has even taken over Netflix’s Instagram bio, which now reads: "This page is under Pushpa's Rule".

It is indeed a remarkable achievement that, even while still running in theaters, the film has been released on OTT to reach a wider audience. Moreover, its impact is undeniable, having even influenced the OTT giant Netflix’s Instagram bio.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. The film was released on 5th December 2024 and is now streaming on Netflix.