Raaka is here! 'Superstar' Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone's AA22xA6 gets new title, check fierce first poster

New Delhi: On Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of his upcoming venture AA22xA6 have finally unveiled the first look poster and movie title. Indian superstar's next action-packed spectacle, with Atlee and starring alongside Deepika Padukone has set the stage for a massive outing.

Allu Arjun Movie Title

One of the highest paid Indian actors, Allu Arjun has amassed a massive following across the globe. Allu Arjun's birthday started as a celebration of the biggest star with massive announcement. Marking his birthday, Allu Arjun has unveiled the first look poster of his next big film with Atlee and also announced its title.

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Sharing the poster along with title, the makers wrote, “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka

Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits

@alluarjunonline @atlee47 @deepikapadukone “



RAAKA is here!

The first look poster introduces a shocking and deeply transformative look of Allu Arjun, presenting him in an intense, never-seen-before avatar. A wolf-like furry hand with massive claws partially covers his face, while his piercing, kohl-lined eyes command attention.

With a half-bald, rugged hairstyle and the title Raaka revealed, the look exudes raw power and intrigue. It sets the tone for what promises to be a massive cinematic spectacle. It’s a bold shift, showing him in a wolf-like furry hand with sharp claws emerging from a dark background, instantly setting an intense, intriguing tone for the film.

Coming right after the historic success of the biggest Indian film, Pushpa, expectations were already sky-high.

Recently completing 23 remarkable years in cinema, Allu Arjun’s journey has been defined by bold, fearless choices that have consistently paid off.

Adding to the excitement, the film also brings together Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone for the first time. This collaboration marks the coming together of two of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

Allu's new look transformation is set to create a flutter online.