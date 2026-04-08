‘Raaka’ poster sparks frenzy: Allu Arjun’s fierce new look stuns fans; Shah Rukh Khan calls it ‘intriguing & amazing’

New Delhi: India’s biggest star, Allu Arjun, continues to stun audiences with his iconic performances and unmatched aura. Even after 23 years in the industry, he shows no signs of slowing down. Marking his birthday, the actor unveiled the much-awaited title poster of his film with Atlee, revealing its name as Raaka.

The poster showcases a shocking and transformative look. A furry, wolf-like hand with sharp claws partially covers his face, paired with an intense, half-bald hairstyle and a piercing expression. It’s a bold, never-seen-before avatar that instantly grabs attention. Known for completely owning every character he portrays, Allu Arjun once again proves why he is in a league of his own.

The internet has erupted in celebration, with social media flooded with reactions. Fans can’t get over how striking and unexpected his transformation is, making this birthday reveal a true spectacle. Many are hailing his dedication to cinema and his willingness to experiment.

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A fan wrote, “GUTSSSSS @alluarjun Madddddddddddddddddddd!!!! #Raaka #AA22.”

Another tweeted, “#AlluArjun is the ultimate superstar, the undisputed ruler of Indian cinema! #Raaka is going to be explosive, and I’m counting down the days. Happy Birthday, Superstar!!”

#AlluArjun is the ultimate superstar he undisputed ruler of Indian cinema! #Raaka is going to be explosive, and I’m counting down the days! Happy Birthday Superstar!! pic.twitter.com/7ukZM3DMWN — TheStarThings (@TheStarThings) April 8, 2026

“Transformation ka bAAp. Different look, out of the world @alluarjun #RAAKA #AA22,” read another reaction.

“Holyyyyy Shittttt! Warra transformation!!! RAAKA!!!!! #AA22 #AlluArjun,” a fan wrote.

Another tweet read, “Then #Pushpa2TheRule, now #RAAKA. No one can ever do this. The guts, the love, the intensity—your willingness towards cinema is unmatchable. Happy Birthday GOAT @alluarjun. This is just the beginning. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun.”

Then #Pushpa2TheRule

Now #RAAKA

No one can ever do this

The guts, The love, The intensity, your willingness towards cinema is unmatchable

Happy Birthday GOAT @alluarjun

This is just a beginning #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun#AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/DbkauzZQQQ — The అలుపెరగని బాటసారి (@SURYA204402E) April 8, 2026

“Style. Swag. Stardom. No one does it like Allu Arjun. Happy Birthday to the Icon Star. #RAAKA #ALLUARJUN,” shared another admirer.

Style. Swag. Stardom.

No one does it like Allu Arjun.

Happy Birthday to the Icon Star . #RAAKA #ALLUARJUN pic.twitter.com/Iv3ozgH472 — Rudra Pratap Singh (@RudraPratap_202) April 8, 2026

SRK Calls Poster 'Intriguing and amazing'

Joining the bandwagon of praise was Shah Rukh Khan, who appreciated the first glimpse, writing: “Happy Birthday @alluarjun… the poster is intriguing and amazing, just like you are. Can’t wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be… in Atlee’s words—mass, masss, massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting. All the best!!”

Happy Birthday @alluarjun … the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Can’t wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be… in Atlee’s words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir pic.twitter.com/QHh3ZkpKQh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 8, 2026

Responding to the appreciation, the Pushpa actor wrote: “Shah Rukh Garu… thank you so much for your wonderful birthday wishes. This is definitely a very special one, sir. We hope to win your heart with what we are trying to do. Thank you for all your love and support. Love and respect.”

More About Raaka

Raaka marks Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, known for delivering grand mass entertainers. Adding to the excitement, the film also brings Allu Arjun together with Deepika Padukone for the first time. This powerful pairing unites two of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, promising unmatched screen presence and scale.

With anticipation soaring after this reveal, Raaka is already shaping up to be a massive cinematic event, and fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting more updates.