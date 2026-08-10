Raashii Khanna recalls Rajinikanth’s advice while teasing her role in ‘Dharman’

Actor Raashii Khanna is stepping into one of the most exciting phases of her career as she prepares to share screen space with superstar Rajinikanth in the upcoming Tamil film Dharman (formerly titled Thalaivar 173). Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan, the project has already generated significant buzz among fans and industry insiders alike.
In recent interactions with The Times of India and Cinema Express, Khanna opened up about her decision to join the ambitious film, her character’s importance to the plot, and a memorable observation Rajinikanth shared on set.
Raashii Khanna’s association with Dharman began shortly after she watched director Ashwath Marimuthu's previous work, Dragon. Impressed by his storytelling, she reached out to express her appreciation. That initial conversation soon paved the way for a professional collaboration.
"Not too long after that, he texted me again, saying, 'The time has come,'" Khanna recalled. Marimuthu then narrated the script of Dharman, which immediately resonated with her. "I instantly loved it. It had so much heart. And the opportunity to share screen space with Rajinikanth sir made it an easy 'yes,'" she added.
While multi-starrers often raise questions about screen time, Khanna revealed that her character holds a fundamental place in the film's narrative trajectory.
"My character in the film sits at the emotional core of the story and plays a key role in shaping Dharman as a person," Khanna explained, hinting at a deeply layered character arc opposite the veteran star.
Beyond the excitement of working alongside a megastar, Khanna shared that Rajinikanth's humility and perspective on stardom made a lasting impact on her during production. One particular observation from the veteran actor resonated strongly with her.
"There was something he said that really stayed with me... he mentioned that actors are prisoners," Khanna revealed. Expanding on his statement, she noted how it offered insight into the overwhelming nature of massive public visibility. "I understood what he meant. The price of fame is a certain loss of freedom."
Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dharman features Rajinikanth in the lead—reportedly playing a doctor—alongside a strong ensemble cast that includes Raashii Khanna and Simran. The film also marks a cinematic reunion for Rajinikanth and Simran years after their previous project together.
With Kamal Haasan producing under his banner and Marimuthu helming the direction, Dharman continues to stand out as one of the most anticipated Tamil releases in development.
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