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Raashii Khanna recalls Rajinikanth’s advice while teasing her role in ‘Dharman’

Actor Raashii Khanna opened up about joining Rajinikanth in the upcoming Tamil film Dharman, revealing her role forms the story's emotional core and sharing how Rajinikanth's deep perspective on fame made a lasting impression on her.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Raashii Khanna recalls Rajinikanth’s advice while teasing her role in ‘Dharman’
Image Credit: Instagram/IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Raashii Khanna recalls Rajinikanth’s advice while teasing her role in ‘Dharman’
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