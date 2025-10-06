Raghav Juyal Gears Up To Begin Filming For The Paradise, Expresses Excitement For March 2026 Release

New Delhi: Actor and performer Raghav Juyal is officially part of the star-studded cast of The Paradise, an ambitious pan-India cinematic project headlined by acclaimed actor Nani. The film, directed by Srikanth Odela, is being positioned as a global release and is set to hit theatres on March 26, 2026, across eight languages.

Raghav recently attended the film’s script reading session, which also featured director Srikanth Odela. Taking to social media, the actor expressed his excitement about the project. In a post, he wrote:

"#TheParadise begins...Had a blast at the script reading session with my dearest @srikanthodela__ Natural Star @Nameisnani garu can’t wait to join you"

The announcement was echoed by production house SLV Cinemas, who confirmed Raghav's participation and enthusiasm during the session, stating he was particularly thrilled by the "raw scenes" presented.

About The Paradise

The Paradise is being touted as a pan-world cinematic experience, with a wide release planned in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish. The film features music by chart-topping composer Anirudh Ravichander, further boosting anticipation.

The technical crew includes an impressive lineup: CH Sai as Director of Photography, Navin Nooli as Editor, and Avinash Kolla as Production Designer. These seasoned professionals are expected to elevate the film’s visual and narrative impact.

Raghav on His Telugu Debut

In a recent media interaction, Raghav spoke about the significance of his Telugu debut, he said, “#TheParadise is a Pan-World project”

The Paradise is shaping up to be one of the biggest film releases of 2026. With its cross-cultural appeal, stellar cast, and high production values, the film is expected to be a landmark in Indian and global cinema.

As Raghav gears up to begin filming, all eyes are now on The Paradise as it continues to build momentum ahead of its March 2026 premiere.