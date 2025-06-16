'Raja Saab’ Teaser: Prabhas And Sanjay Dutt Dive Into Ghostly Mayhem In Horror Comedy, Leave Fans Excited

Mumbai: The makers of the Prabhas-starrer ‘The RajaSaab’ unveiled the much-anticipated teaser of the pan-India horror-comedy at a grand launch event held at Prasad's Multiplex in Hyderabad.

On Monday, they shared the first official glimpse into the film’s unique blend of humor, mystery, and supernatural thrills, with fans and media in attendance to witness the excitement. The teaser of ‘The RajaSaab’ showcases Prabhas in two contrasting avatars—one radiating electrifying energy, effortless style, and commanding screen presence, and the other cloaked in an air of mystery with a darker, mystical edge. Adding to the excitement is a surprise appearance by Sanjay Dutt, whose powerful screen presence adds an unexpected punch.

The teaser makes a powerful impact, seamlessly weaving together elements of grandeur, folklore, and spine-chilling horror into a mesmerizing visual treat. Composer Thaman S. amplifies the experience with a gripping and atmospheric background score that heightens the tension and drama.

Set within India’s most expansive horror-fantasy set ever built, the event offered the media an exclusive glimpse into the chilling world of 'The RajaSaab.'

Speaking about the film, director Maruthi stated, “The RajaSaab is a genre-defying journey—it flows between horror and fantasy, the real and the surreal. At its heart, it's about emotion, but surrounded by magic, mystery, and madness. Launching it in Prabhas’ city, and seeing everyone respond so powerfully was unforgettable. This haveli isn’t just a set — it breathes with the film’s soul.”

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad added, “With The RajaSaab, we wanted to build something massive, something India hasn't seen. The sets, the scale, the story—everything is crafted to pull audiences into this fantastical world. Launching the teaser within the haveli itself gave it life—it felt like we were stepping into the movie before it even released. This is only the beginning.”

The upcoming drama also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar.

Produced by People Media Factory and directed by Maruthi, "The RajaSaab" is slated to release on December 5, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.