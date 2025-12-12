Rajinikanth 75th Birthday: Padayappa Returns To Theatres With Housefull Shows, Sees 10,000 Tickets Sold In Chennai

New Delhi: As Rajinikanth turns 75, his cult classic film Padayappa has been re-released in theatres. The 1999 hit is drawing massive crowds, with shows running housefull as fans celebrate the superstar’s milestone birthday with full enthusiasm. A theatre in Chennai reportedly sold over 10,000 tickets.

Several pictures and videos of excited audiences from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have surfaced on X.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the postponement of Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar and the absence of major Tamil releases have worked in favour of Padayappa’s re-release. As per the data, as soon as bookings opened, 12 out of 25 shows were already near full capacity, with more than 2,480 tickets sold within a short time.



Is Padayappa Streaming on OTT?

Rajinikanth revealed why he never sold the film’s OTT rights in a video. He declined several offers as he believed Padayappa is meant to be watched only in theatres.

He said, "I did not give the rights to any telecast player, despite multiple requests. I wanted people to watch it only on the big screen. It should be a kondattam (celebration) for fans on my 50th year in cinema, being the producer and writer of the film."

Directed by KS Ravikumar, Padayappa also stars Soundarya, Ramya Krishnan, Abbas, and Shivaji Ganesan, with music composed by AR Rahman.

Rajinikanth Turns 75

From Tollywood to Kollywood, prominent figures such as Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, and Mohanlal joined in to wish the Coolie actor on his special day.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan shared a heartfelt note on X, writing, "75 years of a remarkable life. 50 years of legendary cinema. Happy birthday, my friend."

Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor Mohanlal also posted a warm message celebrating Rajinikanth’s 50-year journey in cinema.

Raghava Lawrence wrote, "Happy Birthday Thalaiva @rajinikanth! I pray to Ragavendra Swamy for your good health. May you live a long life. Guruve Saranam."

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared, "Happpyyyyy birthdayyyyy to our one and only superrrr starrrrrr @rajinikanth sirrrrrr... we love you..!!!"

Rajinikanth’s former son-in-law, actor Dhanush, also extended his wishes, writing, "Happy birthday thalaiva. @rajinikanth."

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2, slated to release on June 12, 2026.