Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan Starrer Coolie Leaked Online Hours After Theatrical Release
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Superstar Rajinikanth as the protagonist and Akkineni Nagarjuna as the antagonist in this actioner.
Trending Photos
Coolie Movie Leaked: The Rajinikanth starrer fell victim to online piracy after its release on August 14. By midday, high-quality and low-resolution copies of the star-studded actioner were already flooding illegal sites.
Big Risk Of Watching Leaked Movies On Piracy Sites
- 1.Violation of Copyright Laws – Viewing or downloading pirated content is illegal in many countries.
- 2. Fines or Legal Action – You could face heavy penalties or lawsuits from production houses or anti-piracy agencies.
- 3. Malware & Viruses – Pirated sites often host malware, spyware, or ransomware.
- 4. Phishing Scams – Many illegal streaming sites lure users into giving up personal or financial info.
- 5. Data Theft – Clicking unknown links may expose your device to hackers or result in stolen credentials.
(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)
This is a developing story
