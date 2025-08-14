Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan Starrer Coolie Leaked Online Hours After Theatrical Release

Coolie Movie Leaked: The Rajinikanth starrer fell victim to online piracy after its release on August 14. By midday, high-quality and low-resolution copies of the star-studded actioner were already flooding illegal sites.

Big Risk Of Watching Leaked Movies On Piracy Sites

1.Violation of Copyright Laws – Viewing or downloading pirated content is illegal in many countries.

Fines or Legal Action – You could face heavy penalties or lawsuits from production houses or anti-piracy agencies.

Malware & Viruses – Pirated sites often host malware, spyware, or ransomware.

Phishing Scams – Many illegal streaming sites lure users into giving up personal or financial info.

Data Theft – Clicking unknown links may expose your device to hackers or result in stolen credentials.

(Disclaimer: Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. Zee News does not promote or support piracy in any form.)

This is a developing story