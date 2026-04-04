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NewsEntertainmentRegionalRajinikanth confirms ‘Jailer 2’ shoot wrap; Teases release date soon, shares update on Kamal Haasan project
JAILER 2

Rajinikanth confirms ‘Jailer 2’ shoot wrap; Teases release date soon, shares update on Kamal Haasan project

Rajinikanth announced that Jailer 2 has completed shooting and is in post-production, while also revealing plans to begin filming a high-profile collaboration with Kamal Haasan in August 2026.

|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 04:35 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Rajinikanth confirms ‘Jailer 2’ shoot wrap; Teases release date soon, shares update on Kamal Haasan project(Image: IMDb)

Chennai: Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Saturday confirmed that the shooting of his much-anticipated sequel 'Jailer 2' has been completed and the film is now in its final stages of post-production.

The superstar added that the production team will soon officially announce the release date, heightening expectations among fans.

Speaking to the media at the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth said, "The shooting of the upcoming film Jailer 2 has been completed and is currently in its final stages. The production team will soon officially announce the release date."

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The sequel follows the success of the original 'Jailer,' which performed strongly at the box office.

Beyond 'Jailer 2', Rajinikanth also gave a major update on the new collaboration with fellow industry icon Kamal Haasan.

Also Read | Most anticipated pan-India films of 2026: Yash's Toxic, Ram Charan's Peddi to Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

 

The project, tentatively referred to as KH x RK, is expected to bring together two of Tamil cinema's most influential figures on screen. According to Rajinikanth, shooting for the film is scheduled to begin in August 2026.

The collaboration has already generated considerable buzz, especially after a promo video released earlier in February showcased the distinct style of director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The clip featured a lively exchange between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, ending with a signature moment of Rajinikanth's screen presence.

The project is being backed by Red Giant Movies, further adding to its scale and anticipation.

Meanwhile, he is also set to appear in 'Thalaivar 173', directed by Cibi Chakravarti and backed by Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan, on his part, was last seen in 'Thug Life', directed by Mani Ratnam.

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