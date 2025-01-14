Rajinikanth 'Jailer 2' Officially Announced With Grand Promo On Pongal - WATCH

New Delhi, Jan 14: On the occasion of Pongal, the makers of Jailer 2 officially announced the highly anticipated sequel, unveiling a special promo featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Starring Rajinikanth in the lead, Jailer 2 follows the success of the first part, which was released in 2023, and promises another action-packed installment for the superstar's fans.

Backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, the film's cast and crew have yet to be officially confirmed.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar expressed his excitement for the project on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Immensely happy to announce my next film #Jailer2 with the one and only #Superstar #Thalaivar

@rajinikanth sir and with my favourite @sunpictures #Kalanithimaran sir and my dearest loving friend @anirudhofficial and thanks to my team @KVijayKartik @Nirmalcuts @KiranDrk #pallavisingh #chethan @kabilanchelliah #suren"

The promo, while not revealing much about the plot, showcases Nelson and Anirudh discussing the new script, only to be interrupted by a series of bullet shots. It is then revealed that Rajinikanth, in his iconic role as the retired Jailer, returns to take down the goons and reclaim his rule.

Take A Look:

Though the promo was brief, it served as an exciting teaser for Rajinikanth’s grand return, with fans eagerly anticipating the film's release. With Jailer 2 set to follow the massive success of its predecessor, the film is expected to rock the box office.