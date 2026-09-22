Rajinikanth’s Dharman heads to Mysuru for fourth schedule after Chennai

Stating that the unit of the film was well on track and that Rajinikanth was very happy, very kicked about the pace and the quality, the director said, "I am now comfortable working with Thalaivar. I was very scared initially. I have worked with Ashok Selvan, then Pradeep and after that, I started working with Thalaivar. But I have realised nothing has changed. That is because Rajinikanth's work ethics is so pure and amazing. It is like having a child on the sets. Even after 50 years, he is so excited and so full of energy."