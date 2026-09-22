Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Rajinikanth’s Dharman heads to Mysuru for fourth schedule after Chennai

Rajinikanth’s Dharman will head to Mysuru for its next shooting schedule after wrapping the ongoing third schedule in Chennai, director Ashwath Marimuthu has revealed. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 02:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
Rajinikanth’s Dharman heads to Mysuru for fourth schedule after Chennai
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rajinikanth’s Dharman heads to Mysuru for fourth schedule after Chennai
2
3
4
5