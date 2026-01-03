Advertisement
THALAIVAR 173

Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 173’ Gets New Director Cibi Chakravarti, Pongal 2027 Release Confirmed

Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 173’ to be directed by Cibi Chakravarti, with Anirudh scoring music, releasing Pongal 2027.

|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 05:15 PM IST|Source: ANI
Rajinikanth’s ‘Thalaivar 173’ Gets New Director Cibi Chakravarti, Pongal 2027 Release Confirmed(Image: X)

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film, tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 173,' has been in the news ever since the big project was announced. The film is backed by Kamal Haasan.

On Saturday, January 2, the film's team confirmed that Cibi Chakravarti is set to direct the much-awaited movie. The announcement was made through an official post on social media.

Along with the update, the makers shared a poster with the caption, "Every HERO has a FAMILY."

The poster features five scissors arranged in the shape of a star. It also shows a needle, thread, and cloth placed around, hinting at the film's theme. The poster also confirms that Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the film.

The makers also announced that 'Thalaivar 173' will release during Pongal 2027. Pongal is considered a major festival period for Tamil cinema, and many major films are released during this time.

Earlier, the project faced delays after its original director, Sundar C, stepped away from the film.

Cibi Chakravarti is known for directing the 2022 film 'Don.'

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in the action thriller 'Coolie,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was set in the Visakhapatnam docks and followed the story of a former coolie who uncovers a smuggling racket while investigating his friend's death.

The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business. As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva's journey becomes a relentless battle for justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion. Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan also played key roles in Coolie.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, was last seen in Thug Life.

