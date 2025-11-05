Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2980538https://zeenews.india.com/regional/rajinikanth-teams-up-with-kamal-haasan-for-thalaivar-173-set-for-pongal-2027-release-2980538.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
THALAIVAR 173

Rajinikanth Teams Up With Kamal Haasan For ‘Thalaivar 173’; Set for Pongal 2027 Release

'Thalaivar 173', is a collaboration between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, with Sundar C as the director, has been officially announced. This highly anticipated project is set for a grand theatrical release during Pongal 2027.

|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2025, 11:22 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rajinikanth Teams Up With Kamal Haasan For ‘Thalaivar 173’; Set for Pongal 2027 Release(Source: ANI)

Chennai: Megastar Rajinikanth's new film 'Thalaivar 173' will be created under Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International banner.
 
Sundar C has come on board to direct the movie.

This landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, read a statement.

 'Thalaivar 173' is slated for a grand theatrical release through Red Giant Movies during Pongal 2027.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rajinikanth was seen in the action thriller 'Coolie'. The film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death.
 
The discovery of a secret electric chair, buried truths, and a hidden mole pulls him into a dangerous game of betrayal and unfinished business.
 
As the fight for justice collides with the ghosts of his past, Deva's journey becomes a relentless battle of justice, loyalty, survival, and rebellion.
 
Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan also played key roles in 'Coolie'.
 
Kamal Haasan was last seen in 'Thug Life'. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women’s boots
Women’s Boots Perfect for the Grand Wedding Gala Season!
Technology
100 5G Labs Set Up Across India To Boost 6G Research Ecosystem: Govt
aroma diffusers
Aroma Diffusers to Refresh Your Space This Grand Wedding Gala Season!
SIT
Truth Behind Sabarimala’s Missing Gold: Court Orders Scientific Probe
NEET SS 2025 registration
NEET SS 2025 Registration: Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in- Direct Link
China
How China Shapes Narratives: Harvard Study Reveals Beijing's Covert E-Ops
Jharkhand
Over 20 Injured In Violent Clash On Kartik Purnima In Jharkhand’s Giridih
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Air Pollution: China Shares Tips How It Improved Air Quality In Cities
men kurta
Grand Wedding Gala Sale On Myntra –Kurtas For Elevating Groom's Apparel
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Bars Zakir Naik From Entry Amid Tight Security