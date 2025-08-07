New Delhi: Acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming Tamil thriller is being touted as megastar Rajinikanth's big release this year after Jailer (2023). With an ensemble star cast and powerful dialogue - as is evident from the recently released Coolie trailer - expectations are sky high from this Pan-India outing. Today, in this feature, let's list out some highlights of the movie which make this one an unmissable affair:

About Coolie The Film

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat appear in supporting roles. In the film, a mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town.

Aamir Khan In A Pan-India Movie

With ‘Coolie’, Aamir Khan is entering Tamil cinema in full throttle. Sporting a razor-sharp, high-octane, stylish look, Aamir is seen in a never-before-seen role that blends action.This marks a reunion with Rajinikanth after 30 years, as the duo previously worked in ‘Aatank Hi Aatank’.

Meet Nagarjuna The Villain

This will be a first for Nagarjuna, as he will be donning a villain's role — playing the antagonist.

Sathyara The Fierce Force

In Coolie, once again Baahubali fame Kattapa aka Sathyaraj will be seen in a fierce form. This film marks his collaboration with Rajinikanth after 35 years.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for successful films including ‘Kaithi’, ‘Master’ ‘Vikram’, and ‘Leo’. Coolie marks his maiden venture with megastar Rajinikanth. This high-octane action thriller has skyrocketed the fans' expectations already - evident from the trailer.

Shruti Haasan's First Film With Rajinikanth

Actress and Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Rajinikanth for the first time. Fans are excited to watch their reel presence soon in Coolie.