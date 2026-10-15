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Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' hits big screens today, fans throng theatres

Jailer 2: At Kashi Theatre in Chennai, Soundarya attended the banner unveiling event as a special guest and joined fans in dancing to a song.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 09:50 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 09:50 AM IST
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' hits big screens today, fans throng theatres
Image Credit: Movie Poster

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