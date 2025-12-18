Raju Weds Rambai OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Telugu Romantic Drama

Raju Weds Rambai OTT Release Date: The Telugu film Raju Weds Rambai is all set to make its digital debut. Directed by Saailu Kaampati, the movie has emerged as one of the most talked-about Telugu romantic dramas of the year.

The film hit theatres on November 21 and revolves around the love story of Raju (played by Akhil Uddemari), a local musician, and Rambai, a college student. Their relationship faces strong resistance when Rambai’s father refuses to approve the match, insisting that she marry a government employee. The story is inspired by real-life events from Telangana.

After earning widespread praise for its successful theatrical run, the film has now arrived in the digital space with an extended cut, featuring bonus scenes that were not part of its theatrical release.

Raju Weds Rambai OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform

Raju Weds Rambai is now streaming on the OTT platform ETV Win from December 18. The official ETV Win handle announced the update on Instagram, sharing a post that read:

“RAJU WEDS RAMBAI. Now coming back with an EXTENDED CUT. Recent theatre cult blockbuster. A Win Original Film. Premieres 18 December.”

Cast and Story Details

The film stars Akhil Uddemari, Tejaswini Rao, and Chaitu Jonnalagadda in lead roles. Chaitu Jonnalagadda also plays Venkatanna, Rambai’s strict father. The ensemble cast includes Shivaji Raja and Anita Chowdary as Raju’s parents, along with Kavitha Srirangam in a key role.

Set in a small village near Illandu, Raju Weds Rambai follows the life of Raju, a young man who helps his family run a traditional band troupe. His simple, routine-driven life takes an emotional turn when he falls deeply in love with Rambai, the daughter of Venkatanna, a well-respected compounder at the local government hospital.

Their relationship, however, is met with strong opposition from Rambai’s father, who places social honour, reputation, and status above personal happiness. Determined to protect his standing in society, Venkatanna refuses to accept Raju as a suitable match for his daughter.

As Raju and Rambai fight to stay true to their love, they are forced to confront deeply rooted social hierarchies, rigid traditions, and the weight of family expectations. The film poignantly explores love in the face of social pressure, highlighting the emotional cost of challenging age-old beliefs and choosing personal conviction over societal approval.