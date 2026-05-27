Ram Charan breaks down his acting approach at Peddi chat: 'I am trying to see the flavour of the narration...'

The trailer of the highly anticipated pan-India film Peddi has finally dropped, creating a massive buzz across the country. Centred on multiple sports, the film traces an inspiring journey from rustic village grounds to global sporting arenas, promising a high-energy cinematic experience packed with emotion, grit, and scale.

Peddi Coffee Table Chat

Amid the growing excitement, the cast of the film, Ram Charan, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu, came together for a special “Peddi Coffee Table Chat,” where they engaged in an in-depth conversation about cinema, craft, and character building.

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During the discussion, Divyenndu asked Ram Charan about his approach to building a character from within, saying, “What is it that you needed to prepare when you say skin of the character for a role like this? As an actor I would like to know.”

Also Read | Real story behind Ram Charan’s Peddi: Meet Peddi Raju, the fearless village man who became the face of Buchi Babu Sana’s rustic sports drama

Ram Charan answered, "It's a very, I don't know, something it happened automatic or did I prepare for it? I don't know. You do prepare for it mainly. But maybe I don't know it's the preparation. To tag it as a preparation. But somewhere the journey starts from getting into the emotion of the narration. I am trying to see the flavour of the narration. In that flavour, jitna karna hai, jitna kam karna hai, jitna zyada nahi karna hai, kam nahi karna hai And it has to be authentic. I am trying to be authentic as possible. Sincere in your eyes, in your action. Don't try to, I never try to overpower the scene. That is kind of my preparation. I try to stick and I have my confidence that it will work by sticking to the skin of the scene and not trying to scratch the skin."

The makers also shared the full conversation on social media, writing:

“Three actors talking about what they love the most..Cinema

#Peddi Coffee Table Chat out now!

https://youtu.be/3k5OS-RFf_E

#PEDDI in cinemas worldwide on 4th June. #GetReadyForPeddi”

Peddi Grand Musical Event

Earlier, the film also hosted a grand musical event in Bhopal on May 23, attended by the full cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu, along with director Buchi Babu Sana and music maestro A. R. Rahman. The event further amplified excitement around the film following its songs, teaser, and trailer releases.

About Peddi

In Peddi, Ram Charan plays a crossover athlete whose journey reflects the evolution of talent and passion across disciplines, drawing parallels to iconic Indian sports figures who transitioned between fields before achieving greatness.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyenndu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with co-producer Ishan Saksena.

The film’s technical team includes music by A. R. Rahman, cinematography by R. Rathnavelu, production design by Avinash Kolla, and editing by Navin Nooli, adding significant depth to its cinematic scale.

Peddi is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026, with its North India distribution handled by Jio Studios.