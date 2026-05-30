Ram Charan opens up about Peddi, praises Director Buchi Babu Sana and shares details on role preparation

The upcoming big-ticket film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles, continues to generate strong anticipation among audiences. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the project is being positioned as one of the most ambitious pan-India releases of 2026.

Ram Charan Praises Director Buchi Babu Sana

During a recent interview with Movies4u Official, Ram Charan spoke highly of director Buchi Babu Sana and his vision for the film. The actor expressed complete confidence in the filmmaker’s capabilities.

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He said, “Buchi Babu Sana has scaled up Peddi so well. Being the first film director who obviously has done a very good job with his debut film, Uppena, earning ₹100 crore and a National Award. Mark my words, in the next few years he will be in the top 4 directors.”

The statement has further amplified expectations around the film, with fans praising the collaboration between the actor and the young filmmaker.

Also Read | Peddi full cast fee revealed: Rs 100 cr for Ram Charan, how much did Janhvi Kapoor charge?

Ram Charan’s Physical Transformation Draws Attention

One of the most talked-about aspects of Peddi has been Ram Charan’s striking physical transformation for the role. The actor will be seen transitioning from a simple village cricketer to a powerful and intense avatar of “Peddi Pehlwan,” a character that reportedly demands a rugged and commanding screen presence.

Dietary Discipline for the Role

In a recent press interaction held in Delhi, Ram Charan also opened up about his preparation process, clarifying earlier speculation about his diet during the transformation phase.

He stated, “I was not completely vegetarian for two years. Maybe for around eight to ten months, I followed a vegetarian diet.”

The remark highlights the level of dedication he invested in physically shaping his character for the film.

Star-Studded Cast and Production Team

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features a strong ensemble cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu alongside Ram Charan in the lead role.

The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers and IVY Entertainment. The team has been actively building momentum as the project moves closer to release.

Peddi Release Date

Peddi is set for a global theatrical rollout with a premiere scheduled on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide release on June 4, 2026.

For North Indian markets, the film will be distributed by Jio Studios, further boosting its reach after the success of major recent releases like Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and Raja Shivaji.