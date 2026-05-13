Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ trailer launch date out, fans say the biggest pan-India blockbuster of 2026 is coming

New Delhi: Actors Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jagapathi Babu are gearing up the release of their film 'Peddi.' Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film has already generated massive excitement among fans. Many are also calling it one of the most anticipated films of 2026. As the anticipation for the film continues to soar, makers are all set for a grand trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on May 18, 2026.

Taking to social media, the makers shared an exciting glimpse, further raising anticipation for the trailer launch. They also added the caption: "MUMBAAAIIIII, Remember his name #PEDDI, he is coming #PEDDITrailer Takeover from May 18th, More details soon #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE IN CINEMAS ON JUNE 4th"

Prior to this, the teaser, 'Chikiri Chikiri' and 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' songs, and the posters have also recieved positive reviews from fans. The excitement surrounding 'Peddi' continues to soar as the makers keep unveiling striking posters and intense glimpses of Ram Charan’s powerful transformation in the film.

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Adding to the growing hype is the film’s music, which has already become one of its biggest talking points. The first single, 'Chikiri Chikiri,' is composed by AR Rahman and struck a chord instantly with its infectious energy. The song crossed an impressive 200 million views across platforms.

Following its massive success, the second track, 'Rai Rai Raa Raa,' further elevated the buzz with energetic visuals and grand choreography. Together, the songs have amplified anticipation for the upcoming film.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' stars Ram Charan in the titular role alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under his banner Vriddhi Cinemas, in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the film continues to build massive anticipation across audiences. 'Peddi' will be released in North India by Jio Studios following the grand success of 'Dhurandhar' and 'Raja Shivaji.' The film will have its premiere across the world on June 3, 2026, followed by its worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

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