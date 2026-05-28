Ram Charan’s two-year vegetarian diet a myth? Actor breaks silence during Peddi event

Peddi Delhi Press Event: The team of Peddi came together for a grand press event attended by lead actors Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, director Buchi Babu Sana, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, veteran actor Boman Irani, and actor Divyenndu.

During the interaction, the cast and crew shared insights about the making of the much-anticipated Telugu sports action-drama, their preparation for the film, and the emotional core of the story.

Ram Charan Jokes About His Dance Skills

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When asked how he manages to dance so well, Ram Charan responded with his trademark humour, saying:

“The producer paid me well, sir.”

The actor then spoke sincerely about the years of effort that went into making the film.

“We worked very sincerely, and I am very fortunate to have a sincere producer, a sincere director, the legendary A.R. Rahman, Boman Irani sir, and Divyenndu with us. We have worked sincerely for the last two and a half years. It is a great entertainer, and yes, it has uplifting moments that will inspire you.”

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Ram Charan Talks About Tribal Identity and the Inspiration Behind Peddi

Speaking about the film’s deeper themes and connection to tribal communities, Ram Charan said:

“Our Indian archery team, almost all the archers from India come from tribal communities. They inherently possess the talent for bow and arrow.”

The actor also addressed reports about him following a strict vegetarian diet for the film.

“I was not completely vegetarian for two years. Maybe for around eight to ten months, I followed a vegetarian diet.”

Ram Charan further recalled an interesting conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the film and its message.

“The last time I met Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, he asked me what the film was about. I told him, ‘Sir, I don’t know if this is true, but the concept is similar to the idea of Viksit Bharat — empowering our villages.’”

“He then told me, ‘Ram, once during a campaign in West Bengal, we saw a group of people wearing jerseys on top and traditional loincloths below. We asked them where they were from. They said they came from a very small village near West Bengal. Around 40 to 50 years ago, there was one person from that village named Mr Mohammad who played for the Indian football team. Today, more than 85 people from that village are playing football professionally for India.”

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“It just takes one person to make a difference. In the same way, Peddi is about a man who comes from a tribal town and creates change. Like Divyenndu said, it is all about identity.”

Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Her Character and Working With Ram Charan

Janhvi Kapoor, who plays Achiyyamma in the film, spoke about her preparation and revealed that much of her performance was inspired by director Buchi Babu Sana himself.

“I wish all of you could meet my director, Buchi Babu Sana. The attitude and personality he carries within himself — I was simply trying to copy that. In fact, I think all of us are fans of Buchi Babu. My preparation was really just about following him.”

The actress also praised Ram Charan and reflected on her experience working alongside him.

“Working with Ram sir was amazing. It was a wonderful experience. I got to know a lot about him as a person. The rowdy energy that you are seeing in the trailer and in the character of Peddi — he is nothing like that in real life.”

“Actually, as I am speaking, I realise this may be a South Indian trait. Whenever he came to the set and the choreographer Jani Master explained the choreography to us, Ram sir would calmly say, ‘Yes, okay, okay, Master.’ It was amazing to learn from someone who conserves his energy so quietly but completely explodes on screen. I think all of us truly enjoy watching that quality in him.”

About Peddi

Peddi is an upcoming Telugu-language sports action-drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Ram Charan as a spirited villager who unites his community through sports to defend their pride in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s.

Positioned as a pan-Indian release, the film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 4, 2026.