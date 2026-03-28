Ram Charan's birthday celebrated with grand bash on Peddi sets - WATCH

New Delhi: The makers of Peddi marked Ram Charan’s 41st birthday by unveiling his intense ‘Pehelwan’ look from the film. Following the reveal, the team surprised fans with a grand on-set celebration, sharing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip in which the actor is seen cutting a cake with director Buchi Babu Sana.

Grand On-Set Celebrations Delight Fans

The BTS video captures a festive atmosphere on set, with Ram Charan receiving a warm welcome from the cast and crew on a specially decorated set. Surrounded by cheering fans, the actor is seen celebrating his birthday with the team, creating several heartwarming moments.

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Sharing the clip, the makers wrote:

“Celebrations lit up the sets of #Peddi

Team #Peddi celebrated Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan Garu’s birthday in a grand way

#PeddiPehelwanGlimpse

#HBDRamCharan

#PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026”

Take a look:

‘Peddi Pehelwan’ Glimpse Builds Massive Buzz

Starring Ram Charan alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu, Peddi has already emerged as one of the most awaited films of 2026. The recently released Peddi Pehelwan glimpse highlights Ram Charan’s striking transformation from a village cricketer to a fierce wrestler, adding to the film’s growing anticipation.

Also Read | Peddi first glimpse out: Ram Charan stuns as ‘Peddi Pehelwan’ on his birthday

Music Adds to the Hype

The film’s first single, Chikiri Chikiri, composed by A. R. Rahman, created a strong buzz upon release and has crossed 200 million views across platforms.

The second track, Rai Rai Raa Raa, has also garnered significant attention, surpassing 52 million views on YouTube and further boosting excitement around the film’s soundtrack.

Film Details and Release

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, the film is slated for a worldwide release on April 30, 2026.